189 more overseas Filipinos sick with COVID-19; total rises to 12,816

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 12,816 on Monday as 189 new cases were recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The DFA reported 107 new recoveries and 63 new deaths among those infected.

The number of those currently being treated abroad for the disease is 3,654. The DFA said 8,234 have recovered, while 928 have died.

21 December 2020



Today, the DFA reports spikes in the total numbers of confirmed COVID-19-related statistics among Filipinos abroad, with 189 new cases, 107 new recoveries, and 63 new fatalities recorded among those in Asia and the Pacific, and Europe. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/42gyUYC9jw — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) December 21, 2020

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 801 in the Asia Pacific, 386 in Europe, 2,405 in the Middle East and Africa, and 62 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 461,505 people. The tally includes 8,957 deaths, 429,207 recoveries, and 23,341 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Based on the latest tally of the US-based Johns Hopkins University, more than 76.8 million people across the world have been infected by the COVID-19 virus, with 1.69 million deaths.

Treatment and vaccine for the disease are still being developed, but recent trials of pharmaceutical firms Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca have shown encouraging results.

