Members of the all-female band Rouge showed what they are made of during their first-ever tour in Canada.

The Filipino girl group visited 10 cities across Canada in less than a month, where they performed their unique covers and original songs.

Like many other bands, members of Rouge said that they also went through various challenges when they were just starting.

The band's leader, Kara Mendez, and co-founder Jeri Vega Oro are both singers who eventually learned how to play the bass and lead guitar, respectively.

Asked about the secret to success, Mendez shared in Filipino: "[It's] the respect. We have our boundaries, and we constantly communicate."

Princess Ybañez, who plays the violin, displays a strong presenced onstage, while fourth band member Murriel Gyan, shared that she started hitting the drums at a young age.

"It's really because of my father that I joined Rouge," she said. "I was in college at that time and my dad was really pushing me to pursue playing the dreams. He was the one who saw the audition for the Rouge."

Now in the music scene for 10 years – the members believe that their closeness will help them perform better.

Rogue’s manager Leah Bool said seeing the band perform felt like looking at a crystal ball, as she already knew that they would grow individually and as a band.

"They were young back then," she recalled. "They looked like kids who just came from their homes and stepped on the stage. Perhaps it's destiny that we worked with each other. I believed in them, that they would continue to grow."

The band now sets its sights on a tour in the U.S. following the success of their visit to Canada.