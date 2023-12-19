Colorado court blocks Trump from presidential primary ballot

Former President Donald Trump speaks in Wellington, Ohio, on June 26, 2021 in his first big campaign-style rally since leaving the White House. Stephen Zenner, AFP/File

LOS ANGELES, United States - An appeals court in Colorado on Tuesday ruled that Donald Trump cannot appear on the state's presidential primary ballot because his actions surrounding the 2021 attack on the Capitol render him ineligible.

"A majority of the court holds that President Trump is disqualified from holding the office of President under Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution," the court wrote.

"Because he is disqualified, it would be a wrongful act under the Election Code for the Colorado Secretary of State to list him as a candidate on the presidential primary ballot."

The ruling is on hold pending appeal until January 4.

hg/sst

© Agence France-Presse