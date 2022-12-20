Return to maskless world still only in realm of fantasy in Japan

Kimono-clad young women take pictures around the Sensoji temple at Asakusa district in Tokyo, Japan, 2 May 2022. For the first time in three years, people can enjoy the Golden Week holiday across the country without the restrictions of a coronavirus state of emergency. Franck Robichon, EPA-EFE

TOKYO - While the coronavirus has made masks part of everyday life in Japan, in the reality depicted by recent movies and dramas, office workers, young lovers, schoolchildren and others continue to lead lives untroubled by the pandemic.

Even in a hospital drama series that ended in December, the only mask wearers were surgeons. The world portrayed in commercials and ads is equally devoid of face coverings.

Japanese drama makers are not alone, of course, in acknowledging the desire of audiences to see actors' facial expressions. Nevertheless, given the omnipresence of masks in public spaces in Japan, the dissonance between the real and screen worlds is perhaps more striking than anywhere else.

But aside from in fiction, what is the prospect of Japan finally returning to a maskless world?

Kazuya Nakayachi, a psychology professor at Kyoto's Doshisha University specializing in trust and risk perception, says that although people think masks offer some protection against the virus, much of the motivation in donning them comes from wanting to fit in with the crowd with "appropriate behavior."

"Various surveys indicate that along with a strong pressure to conform, there is an informational influence at work in which people seek cues in their surroundings for deciding what is the right course of action. I think people continue to wear masks because they are attuned to each other and behave accordingly," Nakayachi said.

As a result, mask rebels like Tetsuhide Noguchi, an 81-year-old business owner who does not wear a mask at all, are very rare.

Noguchi, who says he contracted COVID twice this year but with only mild symptoms, acknowledges he gets "reproachful looks" on trains and "can feel the pressure."

But, speaking to Kyodo News in front of Tokyo's Shimbashi Station, he argued that what troubles him more is what he feels is a loss of a "sense of connection" among people.

"Not seeing people's facial expressions is bad for communication. It's like being a robot. Humans show emotions through their facial expressions. We're becoming isolated," he said.

More than seven months have passed since the Japanese government relaxed its guidelines on voluntary mask usage in May, reflecting receding fears of the virus due to a stabilization of cases. But the public ignored suggestions that mask use could now be dropped when "speaking with people at distances of at least two meters," for instance, or in quiet indoor spaces with ventilation.

That is unlikely to change at least in the short term as Japan experiences its eighth wave of the pandemic. The Japan Medical Association last month asked people to refrain from "high-risk behavior" to prevent the spread of the virus.

The resurgence of the virus comes after the Japanese government removed its cap in October on daily foreign arrivals and its ban on individual travelers from abroad and non-prearranged trips. It also started a subsidy program for residents to boost domestic tourism.

Unlike in some other countries, mask wearing in Japan has never been mandated by the government. But an online survey conducted in October by Laibo Inc. shows that it remains firmly entrenched almost three years since the start of the pandemic.

Less than 1 percent of 1,011 respondents, who were in their 20s to 50s, said they do not wear masks at all.

Among the overwhelming majority who do, around 54 percent said they wear or remove masks based on the situation, slightly eclipsing the 46 percent of the total who said they wear them regardless.

Asked for reasons for mask use in the multiple choice survey, almost 77 percent said they see them as effective to some degree against the coronavirus. But adherence to manners followed at 49 percent, social norms at 42 percent, and the "unseen pressure to conform" at 39 percent.

Other less cited reasons for donning a mask included to protect against the flu, to avoid the need to wear makeup or groom one's face, and even, selected by 4 percent, feeling it looked good as a fashion choice.

The most dominant reason for the eight respondents who did not wear masks at all was seeing "no meaning" in it, while factors such as the government having no mandate, inconvenience, "nobody" wearing masks abroad and health reasons were also cited.

In another multiple choice survey, a third of a sample of 1,011 foreign visitors to the country said they "did not mind" Japan's masking norms, accepting that rules differ depending on the country.

A shade under a third, meanwhile, said "Japan was behind" on the mask issue, while another 30 percent said masking should be an individual choice not left to the government.

As well as unfailingly donning masks in public spaces, to a lesser degree, people still routinely mask up even when walking alone to and from train stations. Solitary drivers are even sometimes seen masked inside their vehicles, too.

People, however, unmask at restaurants and bars, although many such establishments request that customers keep their masks on except when eating.

As one infectious disease expert put it: "I think that the 'quiet mask dinner' that was recommended for a while was an idea that was unfeasible for many people."

Asked if he thinks masking has effectively slowed the virus's spread, one 54-year-old Japanese man said, "I don't think it has because it's an airborne infection, not a droplet infection. Otherwise, why is the virus spreading so much? Here we are in the 'eighth wave.'"

He added: "If wearing masks was only for one year I think many people would've taken them off, but it's been three years so they're here to stay."

(Junko Horiuchi and Reito Kaneko contributed reporting)

