Police investigating alleged mall shooting in Bay Area's Milpitas

(2nd UPDATE) The police has concluded its clearing operations at the Great Mall in Milpitas City in California, USA following an alleged shooting incident there on Saturday (Sunday in Manila), it said.

Employees and customers were escorted outside after authorities searched stores, as of 9:26 p.m. (1:26 p.m. Sunday in Manila), the Milpitas Police Department said.

"ALL CLEAR, teams have concluded their searches of the mall interior. Everyone who was sheltering-in-place has been escorted out safely. There were no additional victims associated to this shooting," it said on its official Twitter account.

The police said "two unrelated medical emergencies during the evacuations... required medical transportation to a local hospital." It did not elaborate.

"Detectives and Field Evidence Technicians remain on scene and are actively investigating this incident. There are currently no on-going threats to the community at this time." it added.

As of posting time, the police did not mention anything about any suspect/s.

In an initial advisory, the police told the public to "stay away from the area" as "officers continue assessing the situation."

There seemed to be a shooting that happened at Great Mall pic.twitter.com/rJW6yr52Ht — Josh 🇺🇸 (@j_ogodfather) December 20, 2020

At least two Filipino-Americans were stuck in the mall during the reported shooting incident, based on their social media posts.

There is a significant number of Filipinos in Milpitas, which is located at the southern tip of the San Francisco Bay Area.