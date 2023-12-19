Watch more News on iWantTFC

The previous president of the Filipino Seniors’ Club of B.C. said their fight against the other directors of the group is not over just yet.

Ana Maria Butcher was ordered to be removed as president of the organization in September 2021.

She said they will appeal the decision of the B.C. civil resolution tribunal, which ordered her and Concepcion Colobong to refrain from acting as officers of the FSCBC.

“I discussed this with my team and they agreed on pursuing it because this would be a precedent for any organization,” she said. “And it's not right because I feel that the decision is biased.”

Butcher insisted that she is not just an interim president but was also duly elected by the FSCBC’s board of directors in January 2021 and that they have the minutes of that meeting as proof.

She said Helen dela Rosa and Marius Alparaque, who brought the case to the tribunal, only called for an emergency meeting to remove her and Colobong from the board of directors after she exposed their alleged wrongdoings.

Butcher also alleged that Dela Rosa was claiming reimbursement for expenses without receipts.

Alparaque, meanwhile, allegedly wanted the club to pay a grant writer that was not contracted by the group.

“The reason why they were not happy with me is because during our September 18, 2021 monthly board of directors meeting, I exposed the problem within ourselves,” Butcher added.

Butcher said many seniors have already signed a statement of support for her and the other ousted officers.

She also assured the members that despite the issues currently faced by the FSBCB, they, as previous officers, will continue to organize social activities for them.

“The best thing is for all the money that we collect and also the donations are well spent and recorded,” Butcher said.

Butcher said they have 30 days to appeal the tribunal’s decision, and that they have already consulted their lawyers on their next move.