Amsterdam unveils plan to uproot red light district

A German prostitute, called Eve, waits for clients behind her window in the red light district of Amsterdam on December 8, 2008. Agence France-Presse

THE HAGUE, Netherlands - Amsterdam city executives Monday named a location in the Dutch capital's south as its preferred site for an out-of-town "erotic centre", in a controversial plan to move away from its famed red light district.

Mayor Femke Halsema wants to uproot the red light district and move it out of the inner city to a purpose-built centre, aiming to rid Amsterdam's image as a "sin city", while reducing the number of tourists and petty crime in the area.

The city "finds the Europa Boulevard in the South district the most suitable location for the new Erotic Centre," the city's executive said.

"This choice will now be presented to the city council early next year," it added in a statement, saying it expected it to take seven years before it was due to open.

Halsema has long opposed the centuries-old red light district, known as De Wallen, with its neon-lined windows in canalside houses where sex workers stand waiting for customers.

The Europa Boulevard, which sits on the edge of Amsterdam's main business district was one of three possibilities for the erotic centre, which would have 100 rooms for sex workers.

But the city's plans have been opposed by locals who do not want the new centre on their doorstep, as well as sex workers who feel they are scapegoats for the criminals and crowds surrounding their neon-lit booths.

The choice of site puts the "erotic centre" near the European Medicines Agency, which has also opposed the move, saying it could affect the safety of people working late at the office.

Meanwhile tens of thousands of people have signed various petitions against the transfer of the booths, calling instead for better crowd control and greater police surveillance in De Wallen, especially at night.

Moving the red light district is one of Amsterdam's efforts to transform its image as a party capital.

It has also launched a "stay away" campaign to discourage stag nights and boozy tourists, which caused a stir in Britain after the council said it would start by targeting British men aged 18-35.

Last month the city announced plans to ramp up its campaign to shoo away hard partying tourists after the first effort met limited success.

A new online campaign will now aim to show a different side of Amsterdam, featuring art and culture and stories of "real Amsterdammers."

