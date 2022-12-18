Dutch man dies after fireworks explosion

THE HAGUE, Netherlands - A young Dutch man has died in hospital after he was severely injured when powerful fireworks exploded in his face, Dutch police said on Sunday.

Two men had been setting off fireworks in the town of Ridderkerk near Rotterdam shortly before midnight on Saturday.

"A heavy explosive went off in the 24-year-old victim's face," Rotterdam police said in a statement.

"He was so gravely injured that he had to be resuscitated on the scene, before he was taken to hospital where he died a few hours later," police said.

Police arrested a 29-year-old man and confiscated two heavy-duty fireworks.

A 62-year-old man was also arrested.

Police said they were investigating and asked people who may have filmed the incident to come forward.

The Netherlands is notorious for its fireworks over Christmas and New Year -- which is usually celebrated with a massive crescendo of explosions, sending both animals and the unwary ducking for cover.

The country has banned heavy-duty fireworks and so far twelve municipalities including Amsterdam and Rotterdam have imposed a total ban on fireworks, although many say police struggle to enforce the rule.

