DFA: COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad hit 12,662

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Friday said 45 more Filipinos abroad, specifically in the Asia-Pacific Region, Middle East and Africa regions, were infected with COVID-19.

According to the DFA, this brings the total number of Filipinos overseas with COVID-19 to 12,662. Of the total, 3,634 are still active cases or undergoing treatment.

The DFA said the increase was "due to late reports received from one territory in the Asia Pacific region."

The total coronavirus death toll among Filipinos abroad stood at 863 after no new fatalities were recorded. Meanwhile, another 13 recovered, bringing the number of recovered overseas Filipinos to 8,126.

As of posting, 83 countries or regions have cases of Filipinos with COVID-19.

The Middle East/Africa region has the most number of Filipino cases with 7,626, followed by the Asia Pacific Region with 2,634. Europe meanwhile has logged 1,586 infected Filipinos while the Americas has 776.

Coronavirus cases have continuously risen worldwide since early March, when infections rapidly soared.

In the Philippines, 456,562 have been infected. The health department reported 2,122 additional COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest in more than a month, as the country anticipates surge in new infections during the holidays.

The country's total number of fatalities rose to 8,875 while total recoveries reached 420,666. Active cases are at 27,021.

Since it first emerged in Wuhan, China late 2019, over 75 million people worldwide have contracted COVID-19, according to a running tally by the US-based Johns Hopkins University, with the US, India, Brazil, Russia, and France having the highest total cases.

Almost 1.7 million people have died while more than 42.4 million have recovered from the disease, the same tally showed.