Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida have tested positive for COVID-19, but their symptoms are mild, the royal palace said Saturday.

The 70-year-old king and 44-year-old queen, who were found to have been infected with the coronavirus on Friday night, have been given medication and advised to refrain from performing royal duties for some time, the palace said in a statement.

