China’s internet watchdog shut down or suspended more than 20,000 influential social media accounts in 2021 – some with tens of millions of followers amassed over many years – for reasons that ranged from “misuse” to not promoting “core socialist” values.

The ruthless crackdown is part of Beijing’s efforts to achieve absolute control of all online content amid ongoing tensions with the West and ahead of a sensitive year for Chinese politics.

Among the top influencers, Luo Changping, a former investigative journalist who used China’s Twitter-like microblogging platform Weibo to uncover a corrupt senior economic planner in 2012, was arrested for posting “insulting comments” about Chinese soldiers portrayed in a recent blockbuster movie about the Korean war. His Weibo account, with over 2 million followers, was shut down in October.

In another case, two popular live-streaming stars – Zhu Chenhui, known as Xueli Cherie online, and Lin Shanshan – were called out by internet watchdog the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), for alleged tax evasion. Although their online activity only involved selling clothes and cosmetics to fans, the regulator said they had to be removed from China’s internet.

A statement issued by the CAC said it ordered internet platforms to clamp down on those who “misused their online influence and circulate misleading content”.

“Top accounts are not only a personal social tool, but also carry the nature of media and the function of mobilising the society,” CAC said in the statement.

Top influencers, even if they are individuals or private firms, must bear the responsibility to abide by the law and “vigorously promote core socialist values,” it said.

The regulator vowed to further tighten its crackdown on top influencers, while giving guidance to internet platforms on their handling of “problematic” accounts.

Social media accounts on Weibo, Tencent’s super-app WeChat and ByteDance’s short video platform Douyin that are deemed to be propagating “soft porn” or engaged in “vulgar” marketing, were also targeted, along with those “spreading rumours”.

While rumours generally refer to information without a basis in fact, in China they can also mean any information that does not have the approval of the government.

China’s tightening censorship of content behind the Great Firewall, which already bars mainland Chinese from accessing platforms such as Google and Twitter, has effectively created an echo chamber where voices not in sync with the government are silenced.

The increasingly tough stance on the country’s internet comes as Beijing is trying to project a positive image to the world ahead of February’s Beijing Winter Olympics, as well as maintain social and economic stability ahead of the key political gala, the 20th National Party Congress, in the second half of next year.

In September, Weibo banned at least 52 influential user accounts, some with millions of followers, such as Stock Community and Michael Chen, in response to Beijing’s latest campaign to clean up “misinterpretation” of financial and economic policies on social media.

CAC also removed 150,000 examples of “harmful” content published online and punished more than 4,000 accounts related to fan clubs, according to a Xinhua report in August. The same month, China’s Ministry of Commerce released draft regulations for the live-streaming industry, which spelt out items that can no longer be sold in live streams, including sex toys, spy devices, foreign newspapers and medicine.

