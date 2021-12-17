At least 19 people were confirmed dead on Friday after a fire raced through a psychiatric clinic in an eight-story multiple tenant building in Osaka, Japan, with police suspecting an arsonist is responsible, investigative sources said.

The fire department in the major western Japan city said a total of 28 people were injured after it received a report around 10:20 a.m. that a fire had started on the fourth floor of the building.

Of the total, 27 who were rescued from the floor on which the clinic is located were showing no signs of life, according to the department.

The fire was nearly extinguished by around 10:45 a.m. after burning across an area of about 25 square meters. The website of the clinic located near JR Osaka Station says it provides psychosomatic and psychiatric treatments.

The sources said a fire broke out from the liquid that flowed out from a paper bag, which was brought in by a man believed to be in his 60s.

They also said there is a witness report that a fire broke out from around a paper bag, placed by the man, near the clinic's reception counter.

Of the 27 injured, 17 are men and 10 women, firefighters said, adding that one other person is a woman in her 20s, who was rescued from the sixth floor of the building in Osaka's Kitashinchi district where a number of bars and nightclubs are located.

"When I looked outside (from my nearby office), I saw an orange flame in the window on the fourth floor of the building," a witness said. "A woman was waving from the window on the sixth floor and seeking help."

Another person working at a nearby restaurant said, "I saw smoke coming out of the building and there were a lot of firetrucks and ambulances. People were being rescued by a firetruck with a ladder. At one point, there was a power outage in the surrounding area."

Around 70 firetrucks and ambulances arrived at the scene while onlookers watched anxiously as rescue efforts took place.