Tokyo's daily coronavirus cases top 800 for 1st time

Commuters wearing face masks walk at Shinagawa Station in Tokyo on Nov. 19, 2020. Behrouz Mehri, AFP

TOKYO - Tokyo's daily novel coronavirus cases topped 800 for the first time on Thursday, amid growing concern over the strain on the medical system.

The 822 cases confirmed by the Tokyo metropolitan government far exceeded the previous record of 678 marked Wednesday.

The metropolitan government earlier in the day raised its alert for the strain on the medical system to the highest of four levels. It is the first time that the most severe level has been reached since the pandemic began.

At a meeting to monitor the coronavirus situation in the capital, a panel of medical experts warned that an increasing number of hospitals had been forced to use ordinary beds for COVID-19 patients.

The panel also noted there may be serious consequences if the current situation continues for another two weeks, saying the medical system may not fully function and public health care centers could also face serious problems.

While the capital has prepared roughly 3,000 beds for COVID-19 patients, nearly 70 percent, or 2,049, were occupied as of Monday. Of the 200 beds arranged for patients with severe symptoms, 78 were being used as of Tuesday.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said she has requested medical facilities to secure 1,000 more beds for COVID-19 patients, including 50 more for people with severe symptoms.

The number of COVID-19 patients has been high since mid-November in Tokyo, the hardest hit of the country's 47 prefectures, and topped 600 for the first time a week ago.

The metropolitan government raised its virus alert to the highest of four levels on Nov. 19 but had kept its assessment of the capital's medical system at the second-highest level.

Japan as a whole has also logged record numbers of virus cases in recent days. In response to the nationwide surge, the Japanese government said Monday it will suspend its subsidy program for promoting domestic tourism nationwide during the New Year holidays.

