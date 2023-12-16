Watch more News on iWantTFC

Three Filipino businesses in Los Angeles' Historic Filipinotown were among the victims of smash and grab burglary during the early hours of Dec. 11.

At least two men broke into the popular Dollar Hits restaurant, Mom’s Bakeshop, and LA Beauty shops. While Mom’s Bakeshop and LA Beauty suffered broken windows, some $2,000 from Dollar Hits.

“Our doors were broken into,” said Elvira Chan, owner of Dollar Hits. “It’s good that there were a couple of homeless people who called 911. The cops came right away. For me, they took two cash registers.”

Statistics from the California justice department show that cases of burglaries and theft have been on the rise since 2021, with the numbers expected to rise again this year due to a spike in retail crimes.

Chan has since turned in security footage to law enforcement which not only shows the two suspects entering, but also the getaway car.

“Why were they like that?” she said. “We’re just giving service here in Filipinotown.”

All three shops have since been able to replace the broken glass and have since reopened.

But from the incident came a silver lining as community organizations started a crowdfunding campaign on GoFundMe for the affected businesses.

For her part, Chan said she has since hired and house the homeless man who called authorities during the burglary.

“Here in Historic Filipinotown, we're going to add services, especially to our homeless friends,” she said. “That money will go to help our homeless friends.”

Chan said the funds would also help them secure added gates to their doors, as they hope that it can further deter the crimes.