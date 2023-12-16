Watch more News on iWantTFC

Some 196 assault weapons have been taken off the streets in the U.S., all thanks to the San Francisco-based youth anti-violence program "United Playaz."

The group's annual gun buyback event is now on its 13th year, and its Filipino-American executive director said the program has since saved countless lives.

“It takes the hood to save the hood," said Rudy Corpuz Jr. "Everybody is inclusive in this. When a bullet comes out and it flies from one of those chambers, it doesn't ask no questions.”

United Playaz's staff is made up of formerly incarcerated individuals who now dedicate their lives to protecting the youth from going down the wrong path.

“I was incarcerated for 27 years," shared Eleanor Lefiti. "I used to go and in my case, I'm not excusing my behavior on that, but the gun was accessible. If it wasn't accessible, I wouldn't have been able to get it.”

Said Cesar Domantay: “There's too many killings going on especially the kids. They carry all this weapons without thinking and they use it and when we do this kind of thing, collect guns, we save a lot of people."

Those who turned in assault weapons during the event received $200, while hand guns came at $100 each.

The San Francisco Police Department handles all the surrendered firearms.

“United Playaz makes contact with the people turning the weapons in," said Capt. Luke Martin of the SFPD. "No questions asked. We have our range staff that come over and they take the weapons. They make the weapons safe, make sure they're not going to be dangerous for any more handling. Then it gets processed and then they get destroyed.”

A gun was also physically destroyed during the event by community activist Damian Posey, to symbolize the frustration and anger over the loss of lives from gun violence.