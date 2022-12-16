Home > Overseas Four people 'critical' after crush at London concert venue: police Agence France-Presse Posted at Dec 16 2022 04:04 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber A picture shows the Elizabeth Tower, commonly referred to as Big Ben, and the Houses of Parliament in central London in the early hour of June 9, 2017. Isabel Infantes, AFP/File LONDON — Four people were critically injured and 4 others were hospitalized following a crush at a concert venue in south London, police said Friday. "Detectives are investigating the circumstances which led to 4 people sustaining critical injuries," the Metropolitan police said, noting "reports that a large number of people were attempting to force entry to the venue" on Thursday evening. Timeline of a disaster: Seoul's fatal crowd crush Halloween tragedy: More than 150 killed in Itaewon stampede Itaewon crowd crush reminds experts of 2010 tragedy in Germany—their research shows you can stay safe More details to follow. © Agence France-Presse RELATED VIDEO Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC Read More: London crowd crush concert /business/12/16/22/businesses-less-upbeat-in-q4-2023-bsp-survey/entertainment/12/16/22/billy-crawford-has-this-reaction-to-vhong-navarros-case/news/12/16/22/simula-ng-simbang-gabi-mataimtim-ncrpo/sports/12/16/22/alyssa-sells-shirts-to-help-kids-train-in-volleyball/news/12/16/22/pumanaw-na-pinoy-forensic-expert-kinilala-sa-guam