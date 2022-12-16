Survivors take a rest at police station after a landslide hit the campsite in Batang Kali, state of Selangor, Malaysia, 16 December 2022. FAZRY ISMAIL, EPA-EFE

At least 16 people were killed and over a dozen were still missing on Friday after a landslide swept through a campsite near Genting Highland in Malaysia's Selangor state.

Authorities believe 94 people were at the site of Father's Organic Farm some 50 kilometers north of Kuala Lumpur when the landslide occurred 30 meters above a slope and spread through an acre of land early Friday morning.

According to the police, of the 94 people, 61 were found safe, while 17 were unaccounted for as of 1 p.m.

Sin Chew Daily reported that 23 teachers from an elementary school, who were on a self-organized holiday there with their families, were among those at the campsite.

The head of the school's parent-teacher association was quoted by the daily as saying they were visiting the site on a three-day trip and were to leave Friday morning.

One of the holidaymakers, Leong Jim Meng, 57, told The Star English daily the campers were asleep when the landslide occurred at around 2 a.m.

"It was too dark to see what was going on. We were trapped when the earth covered our tent. I managed to free myself and headed to the car park to call the authorities," Leong told the daily.

