Six officials at the Chinese Consulate General in Manchester were removed from Britain following an attack in October on a Hong Kong pro-democracy protester within the grounds of the diplomatic compound, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said Wednesday.

The six include Chinese consul general Zheng Xiyuan, Cleverly added. The Chinese Embassy in London said in a statement that Zheng had completed his term in office and returned to China upon instruction, adding that it was a "normal rotation of Chinese consular officials."

According to Manchester police, on Oct. 16, a Hong Kong man who had been protesting in front of the consulate general was dragged into its grounds by a small group of men from the building and subsequently assaulted.

British parliamentarian Alicia Kearns has claimed Zheng was involved in violence against the protesters, while the police had requested the six officials to waive diplomatic immunity so they could be questioned.

The Chinese Embassy said the incident was "a violent disruptive provocation deliberately staged by anti-China elements," and claimed they "illegally intruded into the consulate premises and assaulted consulate officials, thus gravely undermining the safety and dignity" of the officials.

The embassy also said China has launched solemn representations with Britain, criticizing it for choosing to "side with those rioters and point fingers at the relevant Chinese consulate officials who were actually the victims." The protesters called for Hong Kong independence, an embassy spokesperson said.

==Kyodo