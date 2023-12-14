Watch more News on iWantTFC

The first Filipino web series released in Canada is making waves with its entertaining and relatable scenes.

The debut episode of “Little Manila,” which premiered in November, has already garnered over 2,000 views on YouTube.

Ronald Rebutica, the show’s director, writer, and producer, said this is his inaugural passion film project under his media production company, Art Film Canada.

The web series aims to showcase the realities of life faced by Filipino immigrants in Canada.

"There's so much that can be depicted on screen about the lives of Filipinos here," said Rebutica. "My wife and I, avid series and movie watchers, thought about it. We just want something light — something that makes us happy."

The pilot episode of the 20-minute web series delved on the experiences of Angie, a newcomer in Canada.

Also included in the cast are Jeanalle Suico, Frank George, and Edgar Dela Cruz.

Rebutica said he shaped their roles based on their real-life personalities.

The performances of seasoned actor Soliman Cruz and actress Beverly Vergel in the web series are also highly anticipated.

In playing Angie's mother, Vergel marks a return to the camera after many years to show support for rebutica’s passion project.

"Our ties as Kapamilyas are so close that even though we are no longer with ABS-CBN, we are no longer on the mother network, the connections are still there," she said.



The second episode of "Little Manila" is set to be released soon, while the filming for its succeeding episodes continues.



Rebutica is hopeful that many more viewers will watch their web series and that Filipinos will support this project.

"Hopefully, for the next episodes, we can secure sponsors to support us with the financial expenses because it's not easy, it's also quite expensive," he added.