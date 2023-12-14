Filipinos in the Bahamas celebrate Family Day

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipinos in the Bahamas recently took a break from work for a get together and a talent show during Family Day.

Florita Viterbo of the Filipino Association of the Bahamas said it was the least they could do for their "Kababayans" who some, she revealed, often feel homesick.

“We give them the sportsfest, and the Christmas Party and the Independence Day, to make them feel at home," Viterbo shared.

She also said that loneliness is just one of the many challenges faced by Filipino workers in the Carribean country, with the other being employers not honoring their contracts.

“They get scared. Can you imagine we are on the other side of the world?" Viterbo added. "For them to lose the job and go back home, so they just settle for what some employers do.”

Officials from the Philippine Department of Migrant Workers were recently in the Bahamas to help Filipinos with some concerns.

Labor attache Saul de Vries said doing the outreach at the Bahamas has been relatively easy.

"What's good here in the Caribbean is that the OFWs are really organized," he said in Filipino. "We don't have a hard time organizing these kinds of activities because they already know what to do. In fact, they are the ones who request that we go here, and then they will take charge of the organizing and (information) dissemination to our fellow Filipinos."

The Bahamas has the second largest number of overseas Filipino workers in the Caribbean with over 2,000 Filipinos and growing.

The Cayman Islands, meanwhile, is the first, with over 4,000 Filipinos.