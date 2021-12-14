Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a virtual meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, as both countries face mounting diplomatic pressure from the West.

The meeting, announced on Monday by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will be the second virtual discussion between the two leaders this year, which analysts say is a show of solidarity between Beijing and Moscow, especially towards Washington.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin did not reveal what the two presidents would discuss but said the details would be released afterwards.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

"At the meeting, the two heads of state will give a full review of China-Russia relations and cooperation in various fields this year and make top-level designs for the development of bilateral ties next year," Wang said.

The two countries have announced deeper ties on a wide range of shared interests, including building a lunar space station.

They have also criticised the democracy summit hosted by Washington last week, an effort to rally support from around the world for democratic norms that excluded Beijing and Moscow.

The Xi-Putin meeting comes after a number of Western countries followed Washington's lead and announced a diplomatic boycott of China's upcoming Winter Olympics.

It also comes after Putin held meetings with US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week.

In the videoconference with Biden, Putin was warned of "strong economic and other measures" by the US and European allies if military tensions with Ukraine escalated. The message was carried forward by the Group of Seven meeting on Sunday as the countries condemned Russia's military build-up near Ukraine and called on Moscow to de-escalate.

Xi and Putin's first video conference this year followed a face-to-face meeting between Biden and Putin in Geneva on June 16.

The in-person meeting between Putin and Modi in New Delhi last Monday resulted in promises of closer defence ties and the production of military equipment between the two countries, which analysts said would concern China while it was in a protracted stand-off with India in the Himalayas.

Li Yonghui, a professor specialising in Russia and Central Asia at the University of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said the meeting would show the West the two powers had a lot of common ground.

"Both countries are due to produce a statement from the top leadership meeting that demonstrates the shared position on many international issues," Li said. "Putin's meeting with Modi will also certainly be addressed in the meeting."

Artyom Lukin, an associate professor at Russia's Far Eastern Federal University, said the main purpose of the videoconference was to put forward a united front, sending a message mainly to the US.

"A demonstration of support from Beijing would be important to Russia as it is on the brink of another confrontation with the West over Ukraine.

"But China, too, needs to show that it has major power allies as Beijing's relations with the West continue to slide downward, with some countries declaring (a) boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics."

Alexander Gabuev, senior fellow at the Carnegie Moscow Centre, said the meeting had geopolitical significance for the two countries, but he did not expect important deals or contracts to be signed.

"All of the deals that are ready to be signed are likely to be postponed until February 2022," he said, referring to when Putin and Xi would meet in person on the sidelines of the Winter Olympics.

Putin has accepted Beijing's invitation to visit the Games' opening ceremony on February 4, making him the first world leader - and possibly the only one - to confirm he will attend the ceremony in person.

"The aim is to boost the significance of (the) in-person summit, so that both sides deliver not only a handshake, but a full-scale performance that demonstrates solid improvement of China-Russia ties on Xi's and Putin's watch," Gabuev said.

"For that you need an in-person summit with (a) substantial package of deals ... Signing them now will steal from next February."

Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

WATCH