Ika-10 anibersaryo ng ASEAN Human Rights Declaration ipinagdiwang

SIEM REAP, CAMBODIA - Ipinagdiwang ng ASEAN o Association of Southeast Asian Nations ang ika-10 anibersaryo ng ASEAN Human Rights Declaration o AHRD at ang Phnom Penh Statement on the Adoption of the AHRD noong November 18, 2022 sa Siem Reap, Cambodia.

Pinagtibay ang AHRD taong 2012 na may layong isulong at bigyang proteksyon ang mga karapatan, kalayaan, demokrasya, pamamayani ng batas at maayos na pamumuno sa gobyerno.

Pagdiriwang ng ASEAN sa ika-10 anibersaryo ng ASEAN Human Rights Declaration o AHRD at ng Phnom Penh Statement on the Adoption of the AHRD (Photo from AICHR Cambodia)

Pinagtitibay rin ng AHRD ang mga karapatan ng mga mamamayan ng mga bansa sa ASEAN partikular na ang kanilang civil at political rights; economic, social, atcultural rights; right to development; at right to peace.

Naging pagtatanghal sa ika-10 anibersaryo ng AHRD

Tinalakay rin sa nasabing milestone celebration ni Philippine Representative to the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights o AICHR Aileen S. Mendiola-Rau ang mga karapatang pambata at kung paano ito maisusulong at mabibigyang proteksyon ng AICHR.

“We need to concentrate on the prevention of the violation of human rights. We need to look into how children can claim their rights even before the rights are violated. Empowerment is essential,” sabi ni Mendiola-Rau.

Lumahok sa event ang iba-ibang ASEAN Sectoral Bodies at Entities, UN agencies at line ministries, at iba pang stakeholders.