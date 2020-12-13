7-day average of coronavirus cases in Tokyo tops 500 for 1st time

TOKYO - The seven-day rolling average of new coronavirus cases in Tokyo stood at 503 on Sunday, topping 500 for the first time since the start of the pandemic, according to a tally based on official data.

Tokyo confirmed 480 daily cases Sunday, down from a record 621 cases the previous day, the metropolitan government said.

The latest figure brought the number of total infections in the capital to 47,225.

Among those hospitalized, 70 had developed serious symptoms, up two from Saturday.

In what some medical experts describe as a "third wave" of infections in Japan, the number of coronavirus cases has remained high in Tokyo, the hardest-hit of the country's 47 prefectures.

The Tokyo metropolitan government has requested restaurants, bars and karaoke establishments that serve alcohol to shorten their opening hours and close at 10 p.m. until next Thursday in most parts of the capital.

Nationwide, the number of cases totaled a record 3,041 on Saturday, as Japan continues to grapple with a resurgence of infections.