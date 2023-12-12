Kauna-unahang Philippine Fair idinaos sa Cambodia

Watch more News on iWantTFC

CAMBODIA - Nagtipon ang mga Pilipino at mga Cambodian sa kauna-unahang Philippine Fair sa Cambodia na inorganisa ng Philippine Chamber of Commerce o PhilCham.

Pakay nitong ma-promote ang turismo, edukasyon, pinansyal, at entertainment sector ng dalawang bansa.

“This is a B2B initiative that we would want to bring businesses from the Philippines to Cambodia and help them find business partners,” PhilCham Director of Events and Advocacy Romyr Libo-On.

Highlight sa Philippine Fair event ang Maharlika Night Benefit Concert kung saan live na napanood ng mga Pilipino ang Asia’s Nightingale na si Lani Misalucha.

“It’s a wonderful experience for me to perform for our kababayans here. I didn’t know na marami pala tayong mga kababayan dito. So, I’m really happy and I’m so thankful that I get to meet a lot of them here in Cambodia,” kwento ni Asia’s Nightingale Lani Misalucha.

Nagpakitang gilas din ang Cambodian Superstar na si Pich Sophea. Hindi rin nagpahuli ang ilang Filipino designers sa isang fashion show.

Ang nalikom na pondo sa benefit concert ay mapupunta sa non-government organizations na Caritas Cambodia at Love Without Boundaries.

Ikinagalak naman ni Consul General Emma Sarne ang pagdaraos ng Philippine Fair.

“As we gathered tonight for a truly remarkable occasion, we remember that we are not only celebrating the power of compassion and love, but we are also proudly showcasing the vibrant cultural exchange between the Philippines and Cambodia,” pahayag ni CG Sarne.

Inaasahang mas dadami pa sa susunod na taon ang businesses o companies na sasali sa Philippine Chamber of Commerce.

