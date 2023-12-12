Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipino-Canadian Rachelle Cruz was a familiar face as a Toronto correspondent for ABS-CBN’s “Balitang America.”

But during the coronavirus pandemic, she discovered her passion for writing a novel. This led to the release of her debut self-published modern fantasy novel, "The Golden Heart Locket."

“It's a reflection of the time when I was running,” Cruz shared. “I wanted to escape the reality that we were in a lockdown, and who knew what would happen if things would go back to normal?”

The novel follows the story of Estella and her quest to find a golden heart locket that holds the key to reuniting with her family.

Cruz said Estella's journey resonates with her own life experiences.

“I am a woman of color and I've been through a lot of different things,” she said. I know a lot of people can probably relate to this, your separation with family and then the whole reunification process. Perhaps the theme of the book is [Estella’s] journey to self-discovery and healing.”

Cruz shared that she found inspiration in C.S. Lewis’ “Narnia Chronicles,” as she highlighted her book’s themes of faith, journey, and adventure.

She admitted, however, that transitioning from news writing to fiction was a big challenge for her.

“I told myself that this is not a piece, a story that has to be produced or written in like an hour,” Cruz added. “This is a marathon. It is the editing which takes a lot of time.”

Since its launch in November, "The Golden Heart Locket" has received positive feedback and comments from readers. Cruz said that many have also expressed a deep connection to the story.

The journalist-turned-novelist is now preparing for an event early next year to officially launch "The Golden Heart Locket.”

Cruz also said that her book will be accessible across North America within this month.