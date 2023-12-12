Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipino-American Harold Villarosa had no idea that flipping burgers at a popular fast-food kitchen when he was only 15 was the beginning of a culinary journey that would take him to Michelin-starred kitchens.

Villarosa was born in Iloilo City in the Philippines and was raised in the Bronx.

He began his career in the food industry at a McDonald’s branch in New York City, and has since created masterpieces for restaurants such as Per Se and Batard.

He said working at McDonald’s taught him a lot.

“[It] really helped me know the language of being in restaurants,” Villarosa shared. [It’s] also learning about dealing with people. At McDonald's, you deal with a lot of different people. Being able to take that with me and going into these Michelin star kitchens, it was an easy fit.”

Villarosa was among the successful “1 in 8-ers” recently honored at a McDonald’s homecoming celebration in the Big Apple.

The fast-food giant’s initiative puts a spotlight on diversity, with one in eight Americans having worked under Golden Arches in the early parts of their life.

But Villarosa’s journey was not easy. He said it was nearly impossible to get into Michelin-starred restaurants.

“Back then, you had to really work at a spot for like a year, two years to get your skills up,” he said. “It was hard to get into those kitchens.”

Villarosa credits his success to Fil-Am pioneers in Philippine cuisine in the U.S., such as the late King Phojanakong and Rodelio Aglibot, who paved the way for the next generation of Filipino chefs like him.

“I'm standing on their shoulders,” he said. “Hopefully when I go, our culture and our food are in a better place. And that the next generation [will] have an easier time to get into what they love and be able to speak their truth."

He added: “I think that’s just the number one thing: Speaking of truth as a Filipino and being proud to be a Filipino.”

Villarosa said he is not slowing down anytime soon, as he eyes opening a modern Filipino restaurant in San Francisco in California soon.