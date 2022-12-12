Court rejects aid claims for Nagasaki A-bomb survivors' children

Image shows the devastated city of Nagasaki, Japan after the explosion of an atomic bomb on August 9, 1945. ICRC

NAGASAKI - A Japanese court rejected Monday a damages suit filed by the children of Nagasaki atomic bomb survivors seeking eligibility for financial support from the government.

In the suit filed with the Nagasaki District Court, the plaintiffs argued that their parents' exposure to radiation in the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing had affected their health and that the state's failure to provide them with aid therefore violated the constitutional guarantee of equality under the law.

It was the first ruling over the radiation impact on survivors' children, with a similar case in Hiroshima yet to be ruled on. The 28 plaintiffs sought 100,000 yen ($730) each from the government.

The government currently provides various forms of financial assistance to recognized survivors and covers the full cost of their medical expenses. Such aid does not extend to their children.

The plaintiffs contended that there was no rational reason to disqualify children of atomic bomb survivors from such aid, citing research pointing to the possible hereditary effects of radiation exposure.

The government disputed the claim, saying that the effects of radiation exposure on the children were not confirmed and that there was therefore no legislative obligation to expand the scope of the financial aid.

It additionally demanded that the plaintiffs prove scientifically that the survivors' exposure had an impact on their children's health.

==Kyodo