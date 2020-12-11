WHO: Almost 1 billion vaccine doses secured for low, middle-income countries
Reuters
Posted at Dec 12 2020 02:52 AM
The World Health Organization said on Friday nearly 1 billion doses of leading vaccine candidates had been secured as part of the COVAX program to provide vaccines for low- and middle-income countries.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, told a Geneva news conference on Friday that 189 countries were participating in the program.
More details to follow.
