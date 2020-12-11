Home  >  Overseas

WHO: Almost 1 billion vaccine doses secured for low, middle-income countries

Reuters

Posted at Dec 12 2020 02:52 AM

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken April 10, 2020. Dado Ruvic, Reuters/File

The World Health Organization said on Friday nearly 1 billion doses of leading vaccine candidates had been secured as part of the COVAX program to provide vaccines for low- and middle-income countries.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, told a Geneva news conference on Friday that 189 countries were participating in the program. 

More details to follow. 

RELATED VIDEO: 

Watch more in iWantTFC
Read More:  COVID-19   vaccine   COVID-19 vaccine   coronavirus vaccine   overseas   World Health Organization   coronavirus pandemic   COVAX  