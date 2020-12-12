US Supreme Court dismisses Texas suit challenging election result

WASHINGTON , United States - The US Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a bid by Texas to overturn the results of the presidential election, which Republican Donald Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden, in a fresh setback for the president.
The nine Supreme Court justices, including three appointed by the president, said Texas -- which voted for Trump -- "has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections."
The suit was backed by 106 Republican lawmakers and 18 state attorneys general.
