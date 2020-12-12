Home  >  Overseas

US Supreme Court dismisses Texas suit challenging election result

Agence France-Presse

Posted at Dec 12 2020 09:21 AM

The sun rises behind the US Supreme Court building the day after election day as results are still being counted and election-related lawsuits are expected to make their way through the court system in Washington, US, November 4, 2020. Jonathan Ernst, Reuters

WASHINGTON , United States - The US Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a bid by Texas to overturn the results of the presidential election, which Republican Donald Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden, in a fresh setback for the president.

The nine Supreme Court justices, including three appointed by the president, said Texas -- which voted for Trump -- "has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections."

The suit was backed by 106 Republican lawmakers and 18 state attorneys general.

