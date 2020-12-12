Pinay health worker in UK who died 2 days before COVID-19 vaccine rollout inspired others

Adela Baldwin-White, who hailed from Bohol but resided in Grimsby, worked at a mental health facility dealing with people affected by the global lockdown. Handout

Defunct British band The Smiths once sang about a “light that never goes out.”

Perhaps that is the best way to describe Adela Baldwin-White, 47, who in death after a battle with COVID-19 lives on in the hearts of those in Grimsby, a coastal seaport town close to the North Sea.

Baldwin-White, who hailed from Bohol but resided in Grimsby, worked at a mental health facility dealing with people affected by the global lockdown.

It isn’t sure how White-Baldwin contracted the virus, but she was admitted by British National Health Services (NHS) mid-November after she reported difficulty breathing and weakness.

Related her son, Erick Plando, a nursing assistant for mental health trust company, where Adela also worked: “She called up one day and said she didn’t feel well. She took the swab test because it is free in the UK. Then two days later she received a text from the NHS that she tested positive. She did the two-week quarantine except four to five days later, her condition got worse.”

Plando added: “We called emergency services who took her to a hospital and she stayed for a week and called that she was getting better. I thought, ‘that’s amazing. You’ll be home soon. Then a few days later and she messaged us and said that her conditioning was deteriorating and she was transferred to the intensive care unit. We came in the 3rd of December and the doctor sat us down and said Adela’s breathing has not improved. She had taken in 100% of the oxygen in the ventilator but it did not work. It was quite peaceful, her passing.”

Two days later, the Pfizer-BioNTech shots were administered to frontline workers, nursing home workers, and those over the age of 80.

Plando said he believed that had her condition not deteriorated quickly, his mother could have availed of the vaccine.

“Her infectious and bubbly personality was perfect in working with people suffering from depression,” he said. “I’ve seen her work and that personality would pick people up and they’d be laughing.”

“My mom was the entertainer. Her friends here, she would always say, ‘Come over, and I will cook for you. We’ll get the karaoke on the go. She would be the one to start dancing and be lively. That was her. She wouldn’t want people to be unhappy,” Plando added.

“She was a wonderful person,” a tearful Lawrence Baldwin-White said after a Friday novena held online with friends and relatives.

Her passing was painful and shocking. And it was made more striking given the availability of the vaccine and pending its application to British citizens.

Baldwin-White’s passing was reported in the BBC, the Telegraph, and other media in England.

According to a BBC report, Baldwin-White "was hugely popular with colleagues and earned a reputation as a 'caring' and 'irreplaceable' worker who 'just inspired everyone'."

“While it is painful, her life just inspires me,” Plando said. “I will continue the work she did and hope I can help others as well and make my mum proud.”

RELATED VIDEO