OFWs, cargo businesses try to survive amid 4th COVID-19 wave in Hong Kong

HONG KONG - Unlike the previous waves, a head of a Filipino banker's group in Hong Kong remains optimistic about year-end remittances despite the city's tightening of COVID-19 restrictions anew as it saw a rebound in coronavirus cases.

Philippine Bankers' Club Hong Kong Chairperson Joel Almeda said that with many overseas Filipino workers unable to go home for Christmas as they are discouraged by travel restrictions both in the Philippines and Hong Kong, many have diverted their unused airfare.

"So ang mangyayari, ipapadala nalang nila yung pera nila instead of gagamitin nila pamasahe pabalik ng Pilipinas and likewise the usual na pang budget nila for Christmas kasama nayun sa pagpapadala nila sa atin sa pamilya nila sa Pilipinas," Almeda told ABS-CBN News.

(So what will happen is that they will just send the money instead of using it for fare to go back home to the Philippines and likewise, the usual budget for Christmas is also included in the remittances for their families back in the Philippines)

But the overall percentage, he said, remains to be seen as many OFWs are also unsure whether they would hold their money or send them in trickles given the uncertainties brought about by the global health crisis.

Almeda also said Hong Kong's loosening and tightening social distancing measures have also had an impact on remittances where he saw a slump during the infancy of the pandemic in early 2020 and then it fluctuated. There had been an increase in July until stricter measures were introduced the same month.

"Ang mga kababayan natin kasi takot sila during the lockdown. Takot silang lumabas kasi ayaw din silang palabasin ng mga employers nila. Kailangan nila ulit mag antay," said Almeda.

(Our fellow Filipinos are afraid to come out during the lockdown. They are scared to go out because their employers also don't want them to go out. They needed to wait.)

Members of the Domestic Workers' Corner conduct a donation drive for typhoon survivors in Cagayan and Isabela on Chater Road in Central on November 15. Jan Yumul

From the start of the pandemic, Chief Executive Carrie Lam's government did not implement a lockdown, but introduced drastic measures to curb the coronavirus spread in the city. The Philippines, meanwhile, has implemented one of the world's longest lockdowns in capital Manila, which saw the bulk of infections.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas earlier reported that personal remittances from overseas Filipinos in August declined year-on-year by 4.2 percent to US$2.756 billion from US$2.875 billion in the previous period. It also said by country source, the decline in remittances in August 2020 compared to the level in the same month the previous year was noted from Saudi Arabia, Japan and the United Arab Emirates.

These were partly offset by observed remittance growth from the United States, Singapore, and Malaysia. In terms of cumulative share, receipts from the US registered the highest share to total OF cash remittances year-to-date at 40.2 percent followed by Singapore, the United Kingdom, Japan, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Canada, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Qatar. The combined remittances from these countries accounted for 78.9 percent of total cash remittances.

Scaled-back celebrations are expected over Christmas and New Year in Hong Kong, with Lam urging everyone to stay at home and to stop social activities as much as possible.

As of December 10, the city recorded a total of 7,292 cases while 5,900 of these have been discharged. There has been a spike in untraceable cases with the virus now infecting the a younger population.

Hong Kong has identified the Philippines as a high-risk place alongside 16 other places, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Belgium, India, France and Germany, among others. The city is still closed to non-residents.

Door-to-door frenzy: OFWs in HK pack Chater Road ahead of the Christmas holidays amid social distancing rules on November 15. A donation drive for typhoon survivors also took place the same day. Jan Yumul

Philippine logistics giant LBC, which also offers courier and remittance services and has six branches across Hong Kong, was also not spared from the sandwich impact of both the Philippine and Hong Kong governments' respective measures.

LBC Hong Kong and Macau Country Manager Arn Cereno said they were "very affected" during the first three months of the Enhanced Community Quarantine in the Philippines because half of their supply chain is their support delivery in the Philippines.

"Kung paralyzed sila, then eventually yung operations namin sa Hong Kong, paralyzed din. During nung March, April, May, we're very affected pero nung nag relax na ng konte si Philippine by June, yun sumipa na ulit. Nag rebound na ulit yung business," Cereno told ABS-CBN News.

(If they are paralyzed, then eventually our operations here in Hong Kong will also be paralyzed. During March, April and May, we were very affected, but when Philippines relaxed measures in June, the business rebounded)

The impact on limited mobility was similarly experienced in Hong Kong. Cereno said the social gathering rules of the government had a huge effect, especially for OFWs who spend their Sunday off packing their boxes, mostly in Central.

"Kasi usually yung mga nag i-empake is sa labas kasi maliit yung space sa loob ng building. So nung nag implement yung government of course very limited din pero ine-encourage namin yung mga customers na mag impake sa warehouse namin kasi mas malaki yung space tapos siempre hindi sila makikipag-sisikan," said Cereno.

(Because usually those who pack their boxes do them outside because the space in the building is small. So when the government implemented the measures, of course, it was also very limited but we encouraged our customers to pack at our warehouses since the spaces there are bigger and they don't have to jam themselves together)

But then again, Cereno said the number of people they can accommodate is also limited and they've strictly followed government rules.

Cereno also said that with the pandemic-induced transition to students' online learning in the Philippines, they've also seen about 60 to 70 percent of Filipino workers send gadgets to families back home instead of remit cash to purchase them from there.

"So yung sina ate, yung mga customers, mas prefer nila na bumili ng gadget sa Hong Kong and i-send sa Philippines kesa mag padala ng pera dahil limitado din yung movements sa Philippines so sila nalang yung bumili dito tas pinadala nila sa Philippines," Cereno said.

(So the customers prefer to buy gadgets in Hong Kong to send to the Philippines rather than send money to the Philippines because the movement there is limited. So they end up buying from here to send them to the Philippines)

RELATED VIDEO:

Last year, the challenges they experienced, Cereno said, were the Hong Kong protests, which would also take place during weekends, and on Sunday where "bulk of our business is happening"in Hong Kong.

For Afreight (Asia Pacific) General Manager Rosabelle L. Woolf, the "reckoning of the business picking up" was experienced in November as they've had an early cutoff for a guaranteed delivery service before Christmas.

Fortunately, Afreight's warehouses were spared from floods of the onslaught of typhoons recently experienced in various parts of Luzon, where the general manager says is the bulk of their business.

At the start of the pandemic from February to June, business saw a slowdown, also attributing to social distancing measures. In the previous years, Woolf said, March, July, November are considered peak seasons for them, but the same periods have been sluggish this year.

"Sa Facebook ang dami nag tatanong na baha daw ba kami kasi nakita nila mga pictures. Actually, hindi naman kami binaha but we have experienced port congestion due to the late turnaround ng vessels dahil hindi sila agad naka dock dahil sa typhoons. Actually 2 typhoons yun e nagkasunod di ba? So yun ang naging effect," said Woolf.

(In our Facebook page, many have asked if we've been flooded because they've allegedly seen some photos. Actually, we didn't experience any flooding, but we have experienced port congestion due to the late turnaround of the vessels because they could not dock due to the typhoons.).

Lydia Ecleo, a domestic worker in Hong Kong for four years now, has faith that her box will reach her family in Samar by Christmas. She told ABS-CBN News she spent five months saving to fill her box up. She has had to defer going back home, not solely because of travel restrictions, but because she was afraid.

"Iwas muna ako sa pandemic kasi nga nakakatakot din. Mahirap kaya dito muna ako," said Ecleo.

"Magpapadala po ako ng pa-box ko para sa pamilya ko. Saka siempre may pera din sa susunod. Ganon parin po. Lucky po ako kasi mababait yung mga amo ko."

(I'll avoid the pandemic because I'm also scared. It's hard so I'll stay here. I'll send a box to my family and some money next time. I'm luck that I have kind employers)

Another domestic worker who has been in Hong Kong for three years, Jelyn N, an Ilongga, said before the pandemic, she would go home twice a year. The last time she has been home was in April last year for seven days. But like Ecleo, she is also staying put.

"Gustuhin ko naman umuwi, wala akong choice dahil walang eroplano. Takot akong i-swab test. Ayaw ko din tapos alam mo yung hirap ng buhay uwi ako dun quarantine lang naman ako di ko makasama mga anak ko," said Jelyn.

(Even if I wanted to go home, I have no choice because there are no flights. I'm scared of the swab test. I don't like it and you know how hard life is if I go home, I'll be subject to quarantine and won't be able to be with my kids for long)

Jelyn, also a single mother, said she has not claimed her employer's budget for her airfare yet, but she has given them a heads up that she would rather invest it in the house she is building for her children.

Because of the pandemic, Jelyn said she has had to help her siblings. She has had to increase her remittances to P20,000 from P5,000 to P10,000, the amounts she would usually limit to send.

"Lahat ng sweldo nalang pinapadala dahil sa hirap ng buhay. Alam mo naman sa Pinas wala tayong magagawa. dahil pandemic . . . Trabaho kailangan magtulungan talaga," said Jelyn.

(I send all my salary because of how difficult life is. As you know, in the Philippines, we can't really do much because of the pandemic . . . Work is needed to help one another.)

The population of foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong has also seen a gradual increase from August to October.

Hong Kong Immigration statistics showed that there were 369,965 foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong - 204,023 of them are from the Philippines while 157,337 of them are from Indonesia.

In October, the figures climbed to a total of 375,376, of which 208,143 are from the Philippines and 158,551 are from Indonesia.

And while Hong Kong's fourth wave is "quite alarming", the Philippine Bankers' Club Hong Kong chairperson said the need for OFWs to remit will continue, especially after the damage the typhoons recently left the Philippines and that more aid is needed from families based abroad.

"Ang nakakatuwa kasi ang learnings ng mga kababayan natin ngayong pandemic is natuto sila mag ipon para sa sarili nila," said Almeda.

(What's good is the learnings of fellow Filipinos in this pandemic, that thay have learned to save also for themselves)

"Dahil sa pandemic, hindi tayo sigurado sa ating estado dito sa abroad. So kailangan natin mag save para sa sarili natin para pagbumalik tayo sa Pilipinas, handa man tayo sa anuang pangyayari."

(Because of the pandemic, we're not sure about our status abroad. So, we need to save for ourselves so that when we return to the Philippines, we're prepared for whatever happens)