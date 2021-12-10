Children ride to school along a road early in the morning in Kandahar on December 8, 2021. Javed Tanveer, AFP

International donors have agreed to release $280 million in aid "to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan at this critical time," the World Bank said Friday.

The fund from the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF) will go to UNICEF and the World Food Programme, the World Bank said in a statement.

This follows the crisis spurred by the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, with a United Nations official recently saying the country is "on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe."

RELATED VIDEO: