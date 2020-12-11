Frontline health workers, racial-justice organizers among TIME’s 2020 Guardians of the Year

Frontline health workers are risking their lives to help save ours.



“Doctors, nurses, housekeeping, the clerks, we are the closest to your family right now. And we’re going to take care of them" #TIMEPOY" pic.twitter.com/RdVHIhP88O — TIME (@TIME) December 11, 2020

MANILA — Frontline health workers and racial-justice organizers are among TIME’s 2020 Guardians of the Year, the magazine announced Friday.

In a tweet, TIME said that the health workers are at forefront of the battle against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) risking their lives.

“Frontline health workers are risking their lives to help save ours,” it said.

Together with racial-justice activists, Porche Bennett-Bey and Assa Traoré, were also hailed as TIME's Guardians of the Year.

Bennett-Bey rallied to the streets of the United States calling for justice for the death of Jason Blake, a victim of police shootings in the country.

Traoré, on the other hand, is an activist from Paris with the same cause. In an article by TIME, she said that the death of George Floyd “felt like a chilling repeat of history.”

Despite the pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement has been active in calling for the end of racial discrimination after the said killings.

Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci was also named as TIME’s Guardian of the Year as he “led not only the battle against COVID-19 but also the fight for truth—clear, consistent messaging being fundamental to public health” in the United States.

