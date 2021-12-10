Chinese and Taiwanese flags are displayed alongside a military airplane in this illustration taken April 9, 2021. Dado Ruvic, Illustration, Reuters/File

TAIPEI — Taiwan's Defense Ministry said Friday that 13 Chinese warplanes entered its self-designated air defense identification zone earlier in the day.

The incursions came as the US government hosted a two-day virtual summit from Thursday to counter challenges posed by authoritarianism seen in countries such as China.

Audrey Tang, Taiwan's digital minister, attended the "Summit for Democracy" meeting.

The aircraft included fighter jets, bombers and an anti-submarine patrol plane, the ministry said, adding some of them flew to an area east of Taiwan.

China regards Taiwan as a renegade province and has vowed to reclaim it, by force if necessary.

