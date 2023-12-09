Watch more News on iWantTFC

For the first time under the Biden-Harris administration, the annual Filipino-American History Month celebration was held in-person at the White House.

The event was organized by one of the first Fil-Ams to work at the White House as special assistant to then-President Bill Clinton, Irene Bueno.

Bueno had who worked alongside Filipino White House physician Connie Mariano. She said Filipinos, such as presidential valets, have always played a role at the "People’s House.”

Among them are Filipino valets Freddie Sanchez and Joe Fama, who worked for three and five U.S. administrations, respectively.

"I know when I worked at the White House, I was going through the front door," said Bueno, "to the West Wing and I felt chills every day because I know I was the first people to that but I knew I was not the last."

Today, Nani Coloretti, serves as deputy director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget.

The recipient of the National Public Service Award said she is proud to work in the most diverse cabinet in any administration.

"You make better decisions when you have diversity at the table when you have different viewpoints, people with different kinds of lived experience," said Coloretti. "So it is a real joy to come here and work."

Fil-Am Hollywood actors Tia Carrere, Lou Diamond Phillips, and Reggie Lee hosted the White House celebration that recognized Filipino “firsts” in U.S. history.

Organizers and attendees said the event has come a long way in making Fil-Ams feel seen and heard by different administrations.

"It means a lot, in terms of having a seat at the table," said Gabriel Uy, deputy director for public engagement and intergovernmental affairs at the Office of the Vice President. "I think we have a lot of values and perspectives, in terms of the Filipino-American voice is being heard at the table at the highest levels."

Another Fil-Am, Gina Ortiz Jones who previously served as undersecretary of the U.S. Air Force, said: "To be over four million-strong in our country and to be recognized at the White House is always special. It's always an honor to be here."