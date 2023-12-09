Fil-Am UNLV students in shock after campus shooting

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Students of the University of Nevada in Las Vegas fled in terror during a gun attack in the campus on Wednesday.

In its aftermath: Three fatalities, including the suspect who was shot dead by the police.

A fourth victim of the rampage survived, and remains at the hospital in stable condition.

Las Vegas police identified the suspect as Anthony Polito, a former university professor.

The 67-year-old is said to have been in great financial need, after being rejected for employment by several educational institutions.

The tragic assault left widespread fear among UNLV students and parents, including Filipino-Americans.

Fil-Am nursing student Kaitlyn Solis was on campus when the shooting happened. What she thought to be a regular day on campus turned out as what she described as the worst.

"I [got] a notification that there's shots being fired right next to the building," she said. "When I was leaving, I was already hearing the sirens and the ambulances so I decided, I think I need to leave now."

Janna Esplana, a UNLV senior, said the shooting comes at a busy week for university students as the winter semester comes to an end.

"It's so hard to put into words because I think about going there everyday," she said. "It's completely different when it happens in your school.”

Fil-Am parents in Las Vegas also expressed concern for their children's safety.

“It's very disheartening but the campus is an open campus," said Sheila Solis. "There's a hundred ways to get into the campus. There is no security."

She added: "I know there's a campus police but I think it's not enough. I think there should be more done to ensure the safety of our children.”

U.S. President Joe Biden condemned the shooting and called it a "horrific act of gun violence."

While condoling with the victims and their families, Biden also reiterated his call on Congress to ban assault weapons.

“For all the action we have taken since I’ve been President, the epidemic of gun violence we face demands that we do even more," Biden said in a statement. "But we cannot do more without Congress. Republican lawmakers must join with Democrats in Congress to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.”

The UNLV shooting occurred in a city that bore witness to one of the most tragic mass killings in U.S. history: The Oct. 1, 2017 mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival.

The Gun Violence Archives said that the number of mass shootings in the U.S. has climbed to 630 this year.