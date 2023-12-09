BC tribunal intervenes in Filipino seniors' club internal dispute

Watch more News on iWantTFC

A civil tribunal in British Columbia has moved to resolve the internal dispute within the Filipino Seniors Club of B.C.

The strife has reportedly caused confusion within the community and has affected its charity program for vulnerable groups.

To resolve the issue, the group’s outgoing president Helen Dela Rosa and its vice president Marius Alparaque asked the tribunal to stop interim officers Ana Maria Butcher and Concepcion Colobong from misrepresenting themselves as officers of the club.

Butcher and Colobong filed their own complaint to assert that they are the rightful officers of the club and can act as representatives.

A year after, the tribunal dismissed the complaint of Butcher and Colobong and ordered them to refrain from acting as officers of the club.

"It is misleading to the community and people don't know who to believe," said Dela Rosa. "That’s why really, we decided to file to the Tribunal so that it will be settled once and for all, and finally we got the result and they ordered it for them not to represent FSCBC."

The FSCBC was the first Filipino association that was approved by Revenue Canada as a registered charity in 1982.

It was initially formed as a social club to organize and host a variety of activities for Filipino seniors.

But over time, it has also initiated projects to help vulnerable seniors.

When Dela Rosa became ill midway through her term, she recommended Butcher as interim president.

The latter, who served for seven months, reportedly initiated changes on their account with the B.C. Registry.

These included changing the set of officers who are authorized to represent the society and access the account. Butcher complained when Alparaque was able to gain access to the account again, and the B.C. Registry froze it.

Dela Rosa and Alparaque also claimed that Butcher led a disinformation campaign against them.

This allegedly resulted in damage to their reputation and financial losses for both.

"We lost a lot of money for the past two years, our grant wasn’t processed because of their wrongdoing," said Dela Rosa. "They have to be responsible for their actions."

The respondents have refused to give a statement and said they will give their side in due time.

In its decision, the tribunal also ordered Butcher and Colobong to return all records and assets to FSCBC and to pay the $225-dollar CRT fees.

The ruling also said that FSCBC can file for financial compensation and the return of personal property worth under $35,000 dollars against the respondents.

"We intend to move forward and we will be barreling through," said Alparaque. "There is God. Truth always prevails."