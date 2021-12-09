More than 5.2 million dead from COVID worldwide

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 5,278,777 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Thursday.

At least 267,222,780 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Wednesday, 8,424 new deaths and 694,746 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 1,745 new deaths, followed by Russia with 1,181 and Poland with 561.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 793,228 deaths from 49,538,960 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 616,251 deaths from 22,167,781 cases, India with 474,111 deaths from 34,666,241 cases, Mexico with 295,894 deaths from 3,908,534 cases, and Russia with 286,004 deaths from 9,925,806 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 611 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Bulgaria with 420, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 392, Hungary with 373, Montenegro with 372, Republic of North Macedonia with 369 and Czech Republic with 319.

Europe overall has 1,558,315 deaths from 87,816,051 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 1,546,034 deaths from 46,874,455 infections, and Asia 907,795 deaths from 57,596,469 cases.

The United States and Canada have reported 823,068 deaths from 51,356,880 cases, Africa 224,322 deaths from 8,846,192 cases, Middle East 215,857 deaths from 14,410,021 cases, and Oceania 3,386 deaths from 322,721 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.