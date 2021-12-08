Malaysia court upholds jail sentence for ex-PM Najib

A Malaysian court on Wednesday upheld the 12-year prison sentence and fine of 210 million ringgit ($50 million) given to former Prime Minister Najib Abdul Razak for illegally transferring money from a state investment fund and other charges related to it.

The Court of Appeal in Putrajaya, the federal administrative capital, rejected an appeal by Najib against his conviction for transferring a total of 42 million ringgit from a former unit of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad to his private bank accounts between December 2014 and February 2015.

The appeal against his other convictions, which include criminal breach of trust and abuse of power related to the illegal money transfer, were also dismissed.

The former prime minister was convicted at the Kuala Lumpur High Court in July last year on a total of seven charges including the money transfer but had pleaded not guilty to all of them.

Najib was arrested by Malaysia's anticorruption agency in July 2018, following a general election in May that year that led to his predecessor and one-time mentor Mahathir Mohamad returning to the premiership.