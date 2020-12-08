Total COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad nears 11,700



MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 11,695 on Tuesday as 3 new cases were recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The DFA reported 1 new recovery and no new fatality among those infected.

The number of those currently being treated abroad for the disease is 3,270, as 7,578 of those infected have recovered, while 847 have died.

08 December 2020



The DFA reports 3 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1 new recovery in Asia and the Pacific. Meanwhile, no new COVID-19 fatality was reported. (1/3)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/bd5mgZ5uSG — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) December 8, 2020

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 569 in the Asia Pacific, 308 in Europe, 2,334 in the Middle East and Africa, and 59 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the COVID-19 has so far sickened 442,785 people. The tally includes 8,670 deaths, 408,790 recoveries, and 25,325 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Based on the latest tally of the US-based Johns Hopkins University, more than 67.7 million people across the world have been infected by the COVID-19 virus, with 1.54 million deaths.

Treatment and vaccine for the disease are still being developed, but recent trials of pharmaceutical firms Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca have shown encouraging results.

