Southern California goes into pandemic lockdown

From Los Angeles, to Orange County, down to San Diego and everything in between, Southern California is now shut down starting Monday after having less than 15 percent of its hospital beds available.

This follows after another record setting weekend in where Los Angeles County alone saw 10,528 cases on Sunday alone.

Throughout last week as records were set nearly everyday, officials and experts had already been anticipating a stricter safer at home ordinance.

"This is the time to hunker down, this is really the time to stay home, limit your travel. Make sure you wear your mask, the mask is the miracle treatment for this pandemic its really important for everyone to wear their mask, and wash their hands, and limit your exposure to in your household," said Dr. Jasmine Eugenio.

For nurse and restaurant owner-chef Justin Foronda, he knows first hand how impacted the hospitals are. While his restaurant has had to scale down operations, his job as a registered nurse continues to pick up.

"We’re shorthanded and there's a lot of sick people out there so we should do what we need to do," he said.

While he’s had to make adjustments when it comes to his HiFi Kitchen, where he’s been limited to take out and delivery orders, he managed to squeeze in some fundraisers at the restaurant the day before the latest shut down.

Now he’s hoping the community can also to do their part in stopping the spread.

"We need to be more careful it could be tiring we are getting a little restless about the rules and all that an the rules are changing, and that can be frustrating, but its really about looking out for each other. If we’re not compliant then the frontliners are the ones that suffer," Foronda said.

Under the orders, the Southern California region will be shut down for at least three weeks. Gatherings are prohibited, Retail will be limited, parks will be shutdown.

For LA County county, their biggest concern, the number of cases could top half a million by the end of this month.

Until then, it’s a matter of staying safe and keeping business afloat for Foronda both as a frontliner and a small business owner.

Governor Gavin Newsom last week announced new statewide bans on gatherings and "non-essential" activities would come into effect once 85 percent of intensive care unit beds have been filled.

Under the lockdown, most offices will close and gatherings of people from different households are banned. Bars and personal services such as hair salons will be temporarily closed, and restaurants will only be allowed to offer take-out and delivery.

"We are at a tipping point in our fight against the virus and we need to take decisive action now to prevent California's hospital system from being overwhelmed in the coming weeks," Newsom said.

By implementing stay-at-home orders when ICU capacity falls below 15 percent, "we can flatten the curve as we've done before and reduce stress on our health care system."

California's Department of Public Health said on Sunday that ICU capacity in Southern California and San Joaquin Valley had fallen below 15 percent.

"The regional stay at home order will take effect in those two regions tonight at 11:59 pm and will remain in effect for at least three weeks," it said.

California is experiencing record new cases of COVID-19 in a third wave of the virus, with two days last week in which 113 deaths were recorded, up from around 14 daily fatalities in early November.

Non-essential travel is also temporarily restricted statewide and hotels will no longer be allowed to cater to tourists.

Offices must close, except for critical infrastructure sectors where remote working is not possible.

Shops will be limited at 20 percent capacity, while only schools with waivers will be allowed to remain open.

California, the most populous US state, has seen more than 1.3 million cases and nearly 20,000 deaths. It recorded 30,075 new infections on Saturday.

Newsom said there would be new grants and tax relief to help small business owners who have been hard-hit.

The measures follow similar bans on gatherings that went into place this week in densely populated and badly hit Los Angeles County.

They extend upon a near-statewide nighttime curfew introduced last month.

But the new, stricter measures still fall short of California's first lockdown in March, which saw most outdoor activities including beach access and hiking banned.

In northern California, San Francisco has also implemented a stay at home order, which went into effect Sunday night due to a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations.

"Within weeks we may not be able to care for people at our hospitals if we don't take action NOW," the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management tweeted as it announced the lockdown.

