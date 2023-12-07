Fil-Am named Georgia municipal court chief judge

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipino-American attorney Bryan Ramos is making history in the state of Georgia.

The 51-year-old, born in Quezon City in the Philippines, was recently named chief municipal court judge of Brookhaven in Atlanta.

“It’s an honor to be the first person of color on the Brookhaven bench," said Ramos. "Right now, I believe I am the only Filipino-American sitting in the judiciary in Georgia.”

Ramos had worked as a clerk for superior court judges in Houston County in Georgia before he joined a big law firm in the state.

In 2005, he opened his own practice, a job that he now juggles with this new appointment.

“It's a tremendous amount of power to know that you could...really impact them in various different ways," said Ramos. "I take this position very seriously. Obviously, there’s a lot that I still need to learn. And I definitely want to be a good judge. And I want to represent the city very well."

Victor Sison, a former municipal court judge in Jersey City in New Jersey, welcomed Ramos' appointment.

“I’m feeling elated," said Sison. "I hope he goes higher and somebody would push him to become a superior court judge. And who knows? He might become a Supreme Court [justice] of the United States, too.”

Sison also offered some pieces of advice for Ramos.

“It could be very tedious and he needs a lot of patience," the erstwhile judge said. "And, of course, a lot of work. He has to do his homework. Basically he should make friends with his colleagues because they would be the first ones to support him.”

With his new task, Ramos said he will have to put his political activities aside. He was one of the community organizers in the state getting the vote out leading up to the 2020 elections.

But the new municipal court judge vows to continue advocating for public participation in governance.

“When it comes to civic engagement, I’ll still advocate for folks to become civically engaged, to vote, and to be part of government, especially the Filipino-American community," Ramos said.