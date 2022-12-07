Home > Overseas Democrats capture Senate seat in Georgia runoff: networks Agence France-Presse Posted at Dec 07 2022 11:51 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber US President Joe Biden departs after delivering remarks and taking questions in the State Dining Room at The White House in Washington, DC, USA, Nov. 9, 2022. Michael Reynolds, EPA-EFE WASHINGTON — Joe Biden's party won a new US Senate seat on Tuesday with Democratic Raphael Warnock's victory in Georgia, according to television networks. The incumbent senator defeated Republican Herschel Walker, a protege of former president Donald Trump. The victory confirms the very slim Democratic majority in the upper house of Congress. More details to follow. The US midterm election for dummies Democrats' control of US Senate means boost for Biden Is Biden running again? He's acting like it © Agence France-Presse Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC Read More: US politics election /sports/12/07/22/world-cup-win-makes-morocco-the-pride-of-arab-fans/overseas/12/07/22/argentinas-vice-president-found-guilty-of-fraud/entertainment/12/07/22/look-bb-gandanghari-back-in-manila-visits-mom/sports/12/07/22/portugal-crush-swiss-to-reach-world-cup-quarters/sports/12/07/22/djokovic-to-begin-australian-open-campaign-at-adelaide-international