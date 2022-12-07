Home  >  Overseas

Democrats capture Senate seat in Georgia runoff: networks

Agence France-Presse

Posted at Dec 07 2022 11:51 AM

US President Joe Biden departs after delivering remarks and taking questions in the State Dining Room at The White House in Washington, DC, USA, Nov. 9, 2022. Michael Reynolds, EPA-EFE
WASHINGTON — Joe Biden's party won a new US Senate seat on Tuesday with Democratic Raphael Warnock's victory in Georgia, according to television networks. 

The incumbent senator defeated Republican Herschel Walker, a protege of former president Donald Trump. The victory confirms the very slim Democratic majority in the upper house of Congress. 

More details to follow. 

