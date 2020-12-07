Indonesian police kill 6 alleged supporters of firebrand cleric

Six alleged supporters of firebrand Muslim cleric Rizieq Shihab were killed Monday in a shoot-out with police officers in Jakarta, the police said.

Shihab, leader of the Islamic Defenders Front, had been summoned by police for questioning and at the time of the incident the officers were working to thwart a plan by a large group of his followers to support him while he was with authorities, according to the police.

The shooting occurred in the early hours of Monday on a toll road in the Indonesian capital when some of the cleric's supporters, traveling in two cars, attacked police who were tailing them, Greater Jakarta police chief Fadil Imran told a press conference.

A group of 10 men believed to be members of the Muslim hard-liner group engaged the investigators with "firearms and sharp weapons," Imran said, adding that the men were later identified as members of the group's "special force."

The officers fired back, killing six, while four others escaped, the police chief said.

Shihab was scheduled to be questioned by police for breaking coronavirus-related health protocols. He failed to appear at police headquarters, however, saying he was sick, according to the police.

It was the second time he has been asked to talk to police about the issue of a crowded gathering held at his house in central Jakarta last month on the occasion of his daughter's wedding reception.

Imran called on the cleric to comply with the questioning request, or "We will take further legal actions," he said.

Shihab fled Indonesia to Saudi Arabia in 2017 after being embroiled in several criminal cases, including pornography allegations. He returned to Indonesia last month from his self-imposed exile in the Middle Eastern nation.



