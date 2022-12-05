2 police officers arrested over Halloween crowd crush in Seoul

Victims in Seoul's Itaewon district after a stampede during Halloween parties on Oct. 30, 2022. Jeon Heon-Kyun, EPA-EFE

SEOUL - Two senior police officers were arrested Monday for their alleged bungled response to a deadly Halloween crowd crush in Seoul, Yonhap News Agency reported.

They were the first to be detained over the Oct. 29 incident in the capital's Itaewon district that killed more than 150 people.

Park Sung Min, a former high-ranking intelligence officer at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, allegedly ordered the deletion of an internal report giving prior warning about the possibility of safety issues during the Halloween period in an apparent attempt to cover up inaction, Yonhap said, quoting police.

Kim Jin Ho, a former intelligence officer at the Yongsan Police Station, which covers the Itaewon district, is suspected of making his subordinates delete the report under the direction of Park, it said.

==Kyodo

