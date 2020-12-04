Mainland China reports 17 new COVID-19 cases vs 16 a day earlier

People visit a main shopping area following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China September 24, 2020. Aly Song, Reuters

SHANGHAI — Mainland China reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 3, up from 16 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Friday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said 15 of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. There were also two locally transmitted infections in the Inner Mongolia region, the commission said.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 12 from five cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 86,584, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

