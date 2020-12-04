Filipinos abroad hit by COVID-19 rise to 11,670

A woman wearing a protective mask, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, walks past other visitors maintaining social distance on benches at a park in Tokyo, Japan December 4, 2020. Kim Kyung-Hoon, Reuters

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Friday said 21 more Filipinos abroad, specifically in the Asia-Pacific Region and Europe, contracted the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

According to the DFA, this brought the total number of Filipinos overseas with COVID-19 to 11,670. Of the total, 3,265 are still active cases or are undergoing treatment.

The total coronavirus death toll among Filipinos abroad stands at 846 after no new fatalities were recorded. Meanwhile, another 14 recovered, bringing the number of recovered overseas Filipinos to 7,559.

As of posting, 82 countries or regions have cases of Filipinos with COVID-19.

The Middle East/Africa region has the most number of Filipino cases with 7,544, followed by the Asia Pacific Region with 1,946. Europe has logged 1,413 infected Filipinos while the Americas has 767.

04 December 2020



The DFA said Thursday it received reports from the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, and Europe regions clarifying that 72 of the previously confirmed COVID-19 cases were not Filipinos.

One previously confirmed death in Europe was also corrected, the foreign office said.

In the Philippines, 436,345 have been infected, as of posting. The country's total number of fatalities stands 8,509 while total recoveries have reached 399,457. Active cases are at 28,379.

Since its first emerged in Wuhan, China late 2019, more than 65 million cases of the novel coronavirus have been detected worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.

At least 1.5 million have died from the disease.

