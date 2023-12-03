Small tsunami recorded in areas along Japan's Pacific coast

An officer examines a seismograph at the Anak Krakatau volcano monitoring station in Carita, Banten, Indonesia, Dec. 26, 2018. Adi Weda, EPA-EFE/File

TOKYO — Small tsunami were observed in areas along Japan's Pacific coast early Sunday following a 7.7-magnitude earthquake — recorded as 7.4 by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology — off a southern Philippine island, Japan's weather agency said.

Tsunami up to 40 centimeters in height were measured at Hachijo Island in the Izu chain near Tokyo and up to 20 cm for some other islands in the chain.

Surges of 20 cm were also seen in coastal areas of Wakayama and Kochi prefectures in western Japan after warnings were issued for the areas.

The agency lifted all tsunami alerts in the morning. There have so far been no reports of injuries, according to Japan's Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

The quake struck off the eastern coast of Mindanao at 11:37 p.m. Saturday, occurring at a depth of 32.8 kilometers, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

An 8-cm tsunami was observed in Davao, Philippines.

Tsunami up to 10 cm were observed in coastal areas of Chiba, Shizuoka and Tokushima prefectures, according to Japan's weather agency.