Austria allows skiing on Christmas Eve but shuts hotels

People walk among the Christmas lights in Vienna, Austria on November 17, 2020 Austria has entered its second lockdown with the new anti-coronavirus restrictions, shutting schools and shops until December 6, 2020 to get spiraling numbers of infections under control and urging Austrians to avoid all social contacts. Georg Hochmuth, APA, Agence France-Presse



VIENNA, Austria - Austria's government announced Wednesday that skiing would again be allowed from December 24 but that hotels would remain shut over the Christmas and New Year holidays, as the country relaxes its coronavirus measures.

"From December 24, individual sports outdoors such as skiing will be possible again so that the Austrian population has the chance to engage in sporting activity over the holidays," Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said at a press conference announcing re-opening measures after the country's second coronavirus lockdown ends at the end of this week.

However, a government document outlining the new measures also said hotels would remain shut, only re-opening on January 7 depending on infection figures.

© Agence France-Presse