4th wave in HK: All residents promised free COVID vaccine as city confirms 103 new cases

Covid-19 vaccine doses will be provided free to all Hong Kong residents when available, the health minister has revealed, as the city on Wednesday confirmed 103 new coronavirus cases.

The pledge came as officials prepared to raise the fine for people breaking social-distancing rules to HK$10,000 (US$1,290), sources familiar with policymaking said.

Among the latest confirmed cases were those adding to the fast-growing clusters emerging from a Tseung Kwan O construction site and a care home for intellectually disabled people in Shau Kei Wan.

Another case was identified at a major private hospital, while the dance venue cluster continued to expand.

Of Wednesday’s 103 cases, 82 were linked to previous ones and 15 were untraced, with six imported. About 70 preliminary-positive cases were also reported.

Secretary for Food and Health Professor Sophia Chan Siu-chee told lawmakers that the government had already reserved enough funding to procure Covid-19 vaccine doses sufficient for at least twice the city’s population of 7.5 million.

“We will enable members of the public to be vaccinated on a voluntary basis, and propose to provide the vaccination free of charge,” Chan said on Wednesday.

About 3 million people would be given priority status, she added, including health care workers, the elderly and chronic patients.

While no Covid-19 vaccine has yet been officially approved for human use in Hong Kong, pro-establishment lawmakers asked if the city might speed up the registration process for emergency use of mainland-developed vaccines if proven safe by the Chinese government.

“They will have to be safe, efficient and effective, but we do not rule out the possibility of emergency legislation in times of need,” she said.

City leader Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor’s de facto cabinet, the Executive Council, had agreed to raise the fixed penalty for violating Covid-19 rules against socialising from HK$2,000, according to the sources, but the increase was still subject to advice from the Department of Justice.

Failure to pay the fine would result in a maximum penalty of HK$25,000 and six months in prison.

Wednesday also marked another Covid-19 fatality, a 73-year-old woman arriving from Nepal who died in the early afternoon in Queen Elizabeth Hospital. The Hong Kong death toll for the virus now stands at 110.

Fourteen more workers from the construction site at Lohas Park in Tseung Kwan O were confirmed infected, along with two relatives, pushing that cluster to 19 cases.

Some 900 workers there and visitors to the site on or after November 15 had been ordered to take Covid-19 tests, health officials said on Tuesday.

There were 39 more infections at Fong Shu Chuen Day Activity Centre and Hostel, a facility in Shau Kei Wan for intellectually disabled people. The total number of cases linked to that outbreak is 44.

A possible transmission was also reported at Hong Kong Sanatorium and Hospital in Happy Valley after a patient who received dialysis there last month tested initially positive for the virus.

That person was being treated at the private hospital in a single-person unit next to a patient confirmed last week as infected.

“We believe a transmission might have happened on November 24. We are still in the process of understanding the matter with the hospital,” said Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan, head of the communicable disease branch of the Centre for Health Protection.

She added the latest patient tested positive on Tuesday after returning negative readings on November 24 and 28.

Health authorities were tracing one or two other patients who also received dialysis that day, as well as staff.

United Christian Hospital in Kwun Tong and Buddhist Hospital in Lok Fu each reported that a member of staff had been infected, an occupational therapist and a nurse.

The “super-spreading’ dance venue cluster continued to grow with 13 more cases, bringing Hong Kong’s largest single Covid-19 outbreak to 567 infections.

The city has so far confirmed a total of 6,499 infections.

To cope with the rising fourth wave of infections, the government has again tightened social-distancing rules, with public gatherings once more capped at two, restaurant dine-in hours reduced and weddings, religious gatherings and local tours subjected to a cap on the number of people.

University of Hong Kong microbiologist Dr Ho Pak-leung said the number of untraced cases was a “warning sign”.

While the new cases from the dance club cluster would mostly have been identified, Ho said they had spread the virus across the city, with new infections springing up in various groups and occupations, including at care homes and the construction site.

“These cases of unknown origin are a significant proportion of the new infections, and looking at the past few weeks, they have not decreased and I would even say there was an increasing trend,” Ho said.

He added that if the construction site cluster got worse, the government would need to consider taking tougher measures, such as temporarily stopping work, to prevent the further spread of the virus as it was hard to ensure mask wearing on a construction site.

Additional reporting by Zoe Low